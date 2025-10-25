This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

Friedemann here 👋

Less than 24 hours since the game released and it's been a wild ride! I’m still completely floored by how many of you are playing Slots & Daggers and leaving all sorts of kind messages and feedback. Thank you so much for all the love and support ❤️

I’ve been busy fixing issues you have reported and just uploaded a new update (1.0.2) that addresses some bugs:

Quitting & restarting the game while in Arena Mode now works properly

Removing passive power ups from your inventory resets their bonuses correctly

Chips get reset when wiping your game progress

Fixed a bug that occured when combining Mirror power up and self-respinning symbols

Some more minor fixes and QoL improvements

Should be an overall smoother experience!

The update is live on the game's beta branch (to access: rightclick the game in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> select "beta" from the dropdown) and will be moved to the default branch later in the day, after some testing.

If you run into any other bugs or balancing issues, or any of these issues keeps happening for you, please keep posting about it here or in the discussions, it helps a ton and I’m trying to read everything, even if I don’t have time to respond!

Thanks again for all the support, hope you’re having fun at the Slots!

Cheers,

Friedemann