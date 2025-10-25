 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20540132 Edited 25 October 2025 – 10:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! 

Friedemann here 👋

Less than 24 hours since the game released and it's been a wild ride! I’m still completely floored by how many of you are playing Slots & Daggers and leaving all sorts of kind messages and feedback. Thank you so much for all the love and support ❤️

I’ve been busy fixing issues you have reported and just uploaded a new update (1.0.2) that addresses some bugs:

  • Quitting & restarting the game while in Arena Mode now works properly

  • Removing passive power ups from your inventory resets their bonuses correctly

  • Chips get reset when wiping your game progress

  • Fixed a bug that occured when combining Mirror power up and self-respinning symbols

  • Some more minor fixes and QoL improvements

Should be an overall smoother experience!

The update is live on the game's beta branch (to access: rightclick the game in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> select "beta" from the dropdown) and will be moved to the default branch later in the day, after some testing.

If you run into any other bugs or balancing issues, or any of these issues keeps happening for you, please keep posting about it here or in the discussions, it helps a ton and I’m trying to read everything, even if I don’t have time to respond! 

Thanks again for all the support, hope you’re having fun at the Slots! 

Cheers,
Friedemann 

Changed depots in beta branch

macOS Depot 3631291
Windows Depot 3631292
