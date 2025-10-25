Fixed Demon Slashers and Sand Stalkers having way less damage than intended when playing Medela and Astrina (the minus damage debuff bugged their damage).
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed Demon Slashers and Sand Stalkers having way less damage than intended when playing Medela and Astrina (the minus damage debuff bugged their damage).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update