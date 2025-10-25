 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20540115 Edited 25 October 2025 – 10:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Demon Slashers and Sand Stalkers having way less damage than intended when playing Medela and Astrina (the minus damage debuff bugged their damage).


Changed files in this update

Depot 2481641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link