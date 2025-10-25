Dear Players,
The server maintenance and update on October 25 has been completed.
Update Content
October 25 - November 10
Players who recharge a total of 690 will receive P08 Love x1 as a gift.
Players who recharge a total of 990 will receive K-8 x1 as a gift.
Map Updates
We have replaced the maps for Solo Elimination Matches: Underground Base S
We have replaced the maps for Team Matches: Lost Ruins S
Events & Announcements
New Items Added to BOX1
Cartoon Dragon Cloud Glutinous Rice
a.An94 (Scarlet Flame Blade)
Level 40 Equipment Chest
a.K-7 (Lightning)
LV9 Diamond
LV9 Sapphire
LV9 Emerald
LV9 Ruby
Owl
HK23E (Star War Frontline)
Famas (Permanent)
Samurai Set
Doro Pet
Doro Grenade * 500
TF-2
Poying-XP1
ROKS Firearm * 70/5 (Permanent)
JS Sniper Rifle (Permanent)
Xinxin Panda Set
Papa Bear * 1
Fade (Permanent)
K-8
a.K-7 (Permanent) * 120/3
Shark Head Missile (Permanent)
Changed files in this update