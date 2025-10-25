Dear Players,

The server maintenance and update on October 25 has been completed.

Update Content

October 25 - November 10

Players who recharge a total of 690 will receive P08 Love x1 as a gift.

Players who recharge a total of 990 will receive K-8 x1 as a gift.

Map Updates

We have replaced the maps for Solo Elimination Matches: Underground Base S

We have replaced the maps for Team Matches: Lost Ruins S

Events & Announcements

New Items Added to BOX1

Cartoon Dragon Cloud Glutinous Rice

a.An94 (Scarlet Flame Blade)

Level 40 Equipment Chest

a.K-7 (Lightning)

LV9 Diamond

LV9 Sapphire

LV9 Emerald

LV9 Ruby

Owl

HK23E (Star War Frontline)

Famas (Permanent)

Samurai Set

Doro Pet

Doro Grenade * 500

TF-2

Poying-XP1

ROKS Firearm * 70/5 (Permanent)

JS Sniper Rifle (Permanent)

Xinxin Panda Set

Papa Bear * 1

Fade (Permanent)

K-8

a.K-7 (Permanent) * 120/3

Shark Head Missile (Permanent)