Bug Fixes:
Fixed the bug where consecutive level-ups caused confusion in skill and attribute options.
Fixed the bug where returning to the main menu resulted in abnormal save data.
Fixed the bug where NPCs failed to refresh their status after quest completion.
Fixed the bug where the Mage’s Lightning Orb weapon skill was not affected by attack speed bonuses.
Fixed the bug where quest rewards could be claimed repeatedly.
Fixed the bug in the description of some equipment affixes.
Fixed the missing decay effect in the Ranger’s build (BD).
Fixed the abnormal value bug in set skills.
Fixed the abnormal skill description bug.
Optimizations:
Optimized critical hit text (now more visible).
Ranger quest items can now be discarded.
Added a "Pause game when switching screens" button, configurable in Settings.
Optimized the golem’s animation module.
Optimized the cursor for placing items in the inventory.
Optimized damage detection for the Sword Qi Slash skill.
Optimized the Frost Orb’s return and split builds (BD).
Optimized the description for in-store gambling.
Changed files in this update