Fixed the bug where consecutive level-ups caused confusion in skill and attribute options.

Fixed the bug where returning to the main menu resulted in abnormal save data.

Fixed the bug where NPCs failed to refresh their status after quest completion.

Fixed the bug where the Mage’s Lightning Orb weapon skill was not affected by attack speed bonuses.

Fixed the bug where quest rewards could be claimed repeatedly.

Fixed the bug in the description of some equipment affixes.

Fixed the missing decay effect in the Ranger’s build (BD).

Fixed the abnormal value bug in set skills.