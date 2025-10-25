 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20540081 Edited 25 October 2025 – 10:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

During the Haunted Islets event, hunt for spooky artifacts, music, and sounds!

The event runs each year from October 10 to November 10.

New haunted artifacts to discover:

Changed files in this update

