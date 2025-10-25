To play this version, you need to switch to the beta branch. Please note that this version may be unstable, so we recommend using a separate save file when playing.
New H Scenes
Male × Hanged Blue-Haired Girl (Normal)
Male × Hanged Blue-Haired Girl (Forced)
Male × Hanged Pink-Haired Girl (Normal ×2)
Yona × Large Young Man (Normal)
New Features
Added Dialogue Editing function
Added Event for the girl captured by the Tribal Boss
Added 2 new NPCs
Added several new items
Added a prototype version of the Visiting feature.
(This is a local system and does not use online connectivity.)
Fixes & Adjustments
Fixed several visual bugs
Adjusted NPC behavior so that attack animations now play to completion even if the target is lost mid-action
Fixed an issue where boss battle outcomes were sometimes not processed correctly
Added an upper limit to the number of raiders that appear based on the protagonist’s level
Fixed a bug where using a tamed animal in android creation could cause control issues
Adjusted the system to stop rendering the game scene during loading, reducing load-time stress
Updated the Unity engine to a secure version (vulnerability fix)
Changed depots in beta_open branch