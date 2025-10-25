 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20540065 Edited 25 October 2025 – 09:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

To play this version, you need to switch to the beta branch. Please note that this version may be unstable, so we recommend using a separate save file when playing.

New H Scenes

  • Male × Hanged Blue-Haired Girl (Normal)

  • Male × Hanged Blue-Haired Girl (Forced)

  • Male × Hanged Pink-Haired Girl (Normal ×2)

  • Yona × Large Young Man (Normal)

New Features

  • Added Dialogue Editing function

  • Added Event for the girl captured by the Tribal Boss

  • Added 2 new NPCs

  • Added several new items

  • Added a prototype version of the Visiting feature.

(This is a local system and does not use online connectivity.)

Fixes & Adjustments

  • Fixed several visual bugs

  • Adjusted NPC behavior so that attack animations now play to completion even if the target is lost mid-action

  • Fixed an issue where boss battle outcomes were sometimes not processed correctly

  • Added an upper limit to the number of raiders that appear based on the protagonist’s level

  • Fixed a bug where using a tamed animal in android creation could cause control issues

  • Adjusted the system to stop rendering the game scene during loading, reducing load-time stress

  • Updated the Unity engine to a secure version (vulnerability fix)

