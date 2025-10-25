This build has not been seen in a public branch.

To play this version, you need to switch to the beta branch. Please note that this version may be unstable, so we recommend using a separate save file when playing.

New H Scenes

Male × Hanged Blue-Haired Girl (Normal)

Male × Hanged Blue-Haired Girl (Forced)

Male × Hanged Pink-Haired Girl (Normal ×2)

Yona × Large Young Man (Normal)

New Features

Added Dialogue Editing function

Added Event for the girl captured by the Tribal Boss

Added 2 new NPCs

Added several new items

Added a prototype version of the Visiting feature.

(This is a local system and does not use online connectivity.)

Fixes & Adjustments