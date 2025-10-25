Recent Updates

 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20539926 Edited 25 October 2025 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
In the past few days, several improvements have been made to Tawa: Lost in Time to make the experience smoother, more alive, and more immersive:

🎮 Gameplay & Controls

  • Added a temporary object toggle system: some objects now disable for 15 seconds after interaction, then automatically reactivate.

  • Created a dual-action system on the C key:

    • Object 1 always disables for 15 seconds (uninterruptible).

    • Object 2 toggles its state (on/off) with every press of C.

    • When running (Shift), Object 2 is automatically turned off to avoid logic or visual conflicts.

  • Improved hunger and stamina system: automatic regeneration, progressive loss, and deeper integration with health.

  • Water and food zones now restore hunger and health when pressing E.

  • New: You can now sleep inside shelters surrounded by trees.
    A sleep animation (“dodo”) now plays, allowing Tawa to rest and recover stamina.

  • Improved checkpoint and respawn system: smooth return to the last active burrow without reloading the scene.

🌿 Optimization & Tech

  • Reduced GPU memory load by improving texture streaming and VRAM handling.

  • Adjusted shadow distance and resolution for better performance in large open areas.

  • Cleaned up unnecessary console logs in stat scripts.

  • Fixed movement animation transitions for more natural flow.

🦎 Miscellaneous

  • Refined dragonfly and bird AI for more natural flight and reactions.

  • Adjusted Introduced groundwork for “Dig” events in special dark spots tied to story progression.

