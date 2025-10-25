Recent Updates

In the past few days, several improvements have been made to Tawa: Lost in Time to make the experience smoother, more alive, and more immersive:

🎮 Gameplay & Controls

Added a temporary object toggle system : some objects now disable for 15 seconds after interaction, then automatically reactivate.

Created a dual-action system on the C key : Object 1 always disables for 15 seconds (uninterruptible). Object 2 toggles its state (on/off) with every press of C . When running (Shift) , Object 2 is automatically turned off to avoid logic or visual conflicts.

Improved hunger and stamina system : automatic regeneration, progressive loss, and deeper integration with health.

Water and food zones now restore hunger and health when pressing E .

New: You can now sleep inside shelters surrounded by trees.

A sleep animation (“dodo”) now plays, allowing Tawa to rest and recover stamina.

Improved checkpoint and respawn system: smooth return to the last active burrow without reloading the scene.

🌿 Optimization & Tech

Reduced GPU memory load by improving texture streaming and VRAM handling.

Adjusted shadow distance and resolution for better performance in large open areas.

Cleaned up unnecessary console logs in stat scripts.

Fixed movement animation transitions for more natural flow.

🦎 Miscellaneous