25 October 2025 Build 20539905 Edited 25 October 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Bug Fixes]

1. Fixed an issue where building upgrades could malfunction under certain conditions.

2. Fixed an issue where Resource Box upgrades could trigger abnormally in specific situations.

3. Fixed an issue where certain events could either not be completed or would behave unexpectedly after completion.

4. Fixed description errors for some Familiars, Food, Technologies, and Recipes.

5. Fixed an issue where the reserved quantity setting for Resource Boxes could function incorrectly under certain circumstances.

[Content Adjustments]

1. Enhanced the effect of the "Ecological Tank". After this update, the improved effect will apply to newly constructed ones.

2. Adjusted the display effects of certain Badges.

Changed files in this update

