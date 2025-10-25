Fixed a bug where the sound effect of balloon chat could be heard globally.

Fixed an issue that occurred when a dead player attempted to use both normal chat and balloon chat simultaneously.

Fixed a bug where living players’ messages appeared as new notifications in dead players’ chat windows.

Fixed an issue where part of the Emote UI could not be clicked.

Fixed a bug where Soul Emblems could be selected in non-[Haze] modes.

Fixed a bug where only the first phase of a two-step Daily Task granted clues.

Fixed an issue where rewards were not properly granted in certain Daily Tasks.

Fixed a bug where both meaningless and valid clues appeared simultaneously when [Unlucky Day] was active.

Fixed a bug where [Water of Oblivion] failed to erase clues from the Detective Notebook.

Fixed an issue where Woochi’s clone did not move properly.