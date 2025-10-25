Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where the sound effect of balloon chat could be heard globally.
Fixed an issue that occurred when a dead player attempted to use both normal chat and balloon chat simultaneously.
Fixed a bug where living players’ messages appeared as new notifications in dead players’ chat windows.
Fixed an issue where part of the Emote UI could not be clicked.
Fixed a bug where Soul Emblems could be selected in non-[Haze] modes.
Fixed a bug where only the first phase of a two-step Daily Task granted clues.
Fixed an issue where rewards were not properly granted in certain Daily Tasks.
Fixed a bug where both meaningless and valid clues appeared simultaneously when [Unlucky Day] was active.
Fixed a bug where [Water of Oblivion] failed to erase clues from the Detective Notebook.
Fixed an issue where Woochi’s clone did not move properly.
Fixed a bug where Soul Marks from the previous Twilight remained visible in the next Twilight after activation.
Halloween
The Afterlife is celebrating Halloween! You can now find Halloween-themed decorations in the Lobby and certain areas of [Chaos Gate of the Afterlife].
The Lobby BGM in [Chaos Gate of the Afterlife] has been changed to a Halloween theme.
You can toggle these decorations ON/OFF from: Options → Game → Halloween Theme.
Log in between 10/25 and 11/5 to receive one random costume from the 8-piece Halloween Costume Set!
*Who’s Next?* joins Steam Scream Fest 2025!
From 10/27 to 11/3, enjoy a 20% discount on *Who’s Next?* on Steam!
Adjustments
Adjusted responsiveness for background structures with roofs. Players now need to move closer for roof transparency to take effect.
Modes
Knowledge is Power
The [Who’s With You?] mode now supports the [Knowledge is Power] variant.
Soul Training
In “Learn the Game - Soul Training” mode, AI bots can now move and hunt. Eliminate all bots to win—but attacking the wrong target will result in death.
AI bots will not attack in Soul Training mode.
AI bots now wear random costumes.
Soul Abilities
Preta
Preta can now devour the corpses of dead players using its ability (L-Shift interaction).
If the player stays within the corpse’s area for 5 seconds, the corpse is consumed and grants 12 coins.
Woochi
The cooldown of Woochi’s ability [Magic Arts!] has been slightly reduced.
[Magic Arts!] Cooldown: 15s → 13s
[Magic Arts!] now activates in a fixed sequence instead of randomly.
Activation order: Flash East! Flash West! → Clone Technique! → 7th Wish
Sackman
The digestion time after kidnapping has been adjusted.
[Kidnap] kill timer: 44s → equal to the game’s [Daytime] duration (default 60s).
Dokkaebi
Dokkaebi players can now pass through their own [Dokkaebi Statue].
Other players will still be blocked by the statue.
UI
Detective Notebook (Tail Tag Relationship Chart)
The horizontal version of the Tail Tag Relationship Chart (added in the 10.02 update) has been rolled back to the previous circular version.
The horizontal version will be implemented later for the mobile edition of *Who’s Next?*
We apologize for any confusion caused during play.
Adjusted some sizes within the circular relationship chart.
The time display UI has been updated.
Soul Emblems
Soul Emblems have been partially rolled back and redesigned. These designs are now close to final and will not change significantly in the future. We apologize for any confusion caused.
Gumiho - Dokkaebi - Reaper - Haetae
DarkEater - Disguised Rat - Headcrusher - Preta
Gangchul - Woochi - Sackman - WhiteLady
Clues
The method of choosing between two clues has been reverted to random acquisition.
The function for choosing between two clues has been moved to the new [The Fork] (Honcheon - Environment) mode.
New Content
New Soul
Drowner - Vengeful Spirit of the Water
The Drowner, a soul drowned in water, is said to be filled with resentment and vengeance, seeking to drag others into the same fate.
However, it is often seen crying like a child—perhaps longing for someone who might understand the pain of its untimely death.
Type: Attack / Death
Soul Ability – Drown with Me!
Cooldown: Once per Night
Duration: 10 seconds
After death, you revive for 10 seconds, able to move and attack—but only the enemy who killed you.
If you successfully defeat them, you revive completely, gaining +35% movement speed while revived.
Revival (Ability Activation)
Successful Kill (Full Revival)
If the Drowner attacks a non-target during revival, it vanishes (dies again).
If the Drowner fails to take revenge within the duration, it vanishes.
The direction of the revenge target is displayed to the Drowner.
While revived, the Drowner is invincible.
The Drowner can use tools while revived.
The Drowner can be affected by tools while revived.
The Drowner can attack during both Day and Night while revived.
Activates only when killed by an attack (includes Gumiho’s Charm and Sackman’s Kidnap).
Does not activate if killed by [No Takebacks] or [Changgwi].
If revived during the Day, time spent in Twilight does not reduce the duration.
In a 1v1 situation, if the Drowner is killed, it revives and may attack; the opponent wins if they survive 10 seconds.
Even if full revival succeeds during the Day, the ability can be reused at Night (1 charge per Night).
In [Who’s With You?] mode, if the Drowner is killed by an ally, it can take revenge and survive… Discuss for 10 seconds who benefits from that outcome.
New Modes
Soulshock
A Halloween-exclusive jump-scare mode!
Eliminated players can now scare the remaining survivors!
Honcheon - General / Default: ON
Dead players can set Ghost Traps to startle the living. Traps recharge upon death or each Twilight (3 charges).
All Ghost Traps are invisible to survivors, but visible to all ghosts.
Use the bottom button to place a trap at your current location.
Ghost Trap: triggers when a survivor touches it, activating a random jump scare!
The Fork
Honcheon - Environment / Default: OFF
When receiving a Daily Task clue, you can now choose the clue type.
New Costumes
Eight new Halloween-themed costumes have been added.
Halloween-themed items can be purchased from the in-game shop.
Log in during the Halloween Festival (10/25 ~ 11/5) to receive one random costume from the 8-piece set!
Mummy / Frankenstein / Dracula / Witch / Jack-o’-Lantern / Ghost / Bat
The Frankenstein costume includes a special sound effect.
