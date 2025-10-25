Some more quick fixes reported by our most curious fans!
Changes
- Added priority to load plant models and creature sprites from the current planet.
- Added tiny loading bars in the top left of the game to know that plant models and creatures sprites are still loading.
Bug fixes
- Fixed bug causing the plants to not load in stars with a lot of planets full of life.
Release notes v0.7.6.5
