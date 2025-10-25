 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20539896 Edited 25 October 2025 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some more quick fixes reported by our most curious fans!

Changes
- Added priority to load plant models and creature sprites from the current planet.
- Added tiny loading bars in the top left of the game to know that plant models and creatures sprites are still loading.

Bug fixes
- Fixed bug causing the plants to not load in stars with a lot of planets full of life.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2471971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link