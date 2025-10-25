 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20539832 Edited 25 October 2025 – 08:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
FIxed performance drop from Boss Healthbars, decreasing performance in Sandbox and Campaign.
Fixed AI not attacking bug
Fixed healthbar not showing for Ballista, Cannons, and Catapults
Improved Wraith Lord boss turning, he could get stuck in turning loops trying to face target now fixed
Decreased Orc stamina attack cost from 25 to 15, now he doesnt always get "No stamina" from attacking to much
FIxed allied boss healthbar always showing for Orcs, Red and Undead Factions, now they work properly only showing when looking at them.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 589051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link