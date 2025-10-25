FIxed performance drop from Boss Healthbars, decreasing performance in Sandbox and Campaign.

Fixed AI not attacking bug

Fixed healthbar not showing for Ballista, Cannons, and Catapults

Improved Wraith Lord boss turning, he could get stuck in turning loops trying to face target now fixed

Decreased Orc stamina attack cost from 25 to 15, now he doesnt always get "No stamina" from attacking to much

FIxed allied boss healthbar always showing for Orcs, Red and Undead Factions, now they work properly only showing when looking at them.