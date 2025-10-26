Changelog - Version v0.36





Changes

Votekick system - Added votekick for cheating/griefing (usable via chat command or scoreboard).

Chat now persists across map changes (chat is no longer reset on map change).

Added color picker for block placement.

Reworked shoot SFX for classic SMG, classic shotgun, and classic mortar.

Updated Unity editor to address CVE-2025-59489.

Server Changes

Added voteType parameter to the callback OnVoteOutcomeDetermined .

Added automatic mutes for spammers.

Replaced the --debug flag with log_statistics_interval in the server config.

Added handling of command line arguments for overriding server config values.

Removed MoonSharp support.

Removed use_xlua option and removed the old maps option.

Added new map option.

Added is_dlc_server option.

Fixes

Fixed UI button click sound not playing.

Fixed melee/build labels ordering for the Deuce class.





Important - Server Admin Notes

These are required config changes if you host a server (otherwise the server may not start or behave unexpectedly):

Remove the use_xlua config item from your server config.

Remove the old maps config item (replaced with map ).

Add a map config item to your server config (example: map = "Observatory").

Add is_dlc_server=true to your server config (used to configure F2P vs P2P behavior).

If you encounter problems, contact us on the project Discord server.



