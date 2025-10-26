 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY
26 October 2025 Build 20539786 Edited 26 October 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog - Version v0.36


Changes

  • Votekick system - Added votekick for cheating/griefing (usable via chat command or scoreboard).

  • Chat now persists across map changes (chat is no longer reset on map change).

  • Added color picker for block placement.

  • Reworked shoot SFX for classic SMG, classic shotgun, and classic mortar.

  • Updated Unity editor to address CVE-2025-59489.

Server Changes

  • Added voteType parameter to the callback OnVoteOutcomeDetermined.

  • Added automatic mutes for spammers.

  • Replaced the --debug flag with log_statistics_interval in the server config.

  • Added handling of command line arguments for overriding server config values.

  • Removed MoonSharp support.

  • Removed use_xlua option and removed the old maps option.

  • Added new map option.

  • Added is_dlc_server option.

Fixes

  • Fixed UI button click sound not playing.

  • Fixed melee/build labels ordering for the Deuce class.

Important - Server Admin Notes

These are required config changes if you host a server (otherwise the server may not start or behave unexpectedly):

  • Remove the use_xlua config item from your server config.

  • Remove the old maps config item (replaced with map).

  • Add a map config item to your server config (example: map = "Observatory").

  • Add is_dlc_server=true to your server config (used to configure F2P vs P2P behavior).

If you encounter problems, contact us on the project Discord server.


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3151711
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3151712
  • Loading history…
