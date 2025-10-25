 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 25 October 2025 Build 20539704 Edited 25 October 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Season 2 – Update 2.0
What’s new:

  1. Brand-new Component Scoring system

  2. Updated Jump GOE mechanics

  3. Perfect landing animations

  4. Season 2 leaderboards

  5. Grand Prix 2025 challenge

Thank you for playing — more exciting updates are on the way!

Preview Event

Changed files in this update

Depot 3357131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link