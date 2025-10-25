 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20539680 Edited 25 October 2025 – 08:32:47 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Now both the "Escape" and "P" buttons open the pause menu and are also used to resume the game, instead of just being able to be used to open it.
-Added instant level reset function, pressing the "R" button
-Added a "Retry" button in the pause menu

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4037071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link