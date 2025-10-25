-Now both the "Escape" and "P" buttons open the pause menu and are also used to resume the game, instead of just being able to be used to open it.
-Added instant level reset function, pressing the "R" button
-Added a "Retry" button in the pause menu
A few adds - 25 October
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 4037071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update