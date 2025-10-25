 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20539643
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the issue where the bonus video could not be played after unlocking all 5 endings
  2. Fixed mini-game anomalies
  3. Opening the history now resumes from the current dialogue position

Changed files in this update

Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 3516581
