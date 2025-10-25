So someome posted about the new mouse scheme, actually two persons so far, with valid critiques.



One of them was that WASD for the acrobatics cannot be re-bound(binded?) , which is true.

And another one explaining they were a retro gamer that used the arrow keys , not the WASD keys.



Now I am not 100% sure these are talking about the same issue, but I had a sleep and a think. And I woke up with the following idea: what if the new mouse steering just works together with a keyboard based yaw/pitch.



now the seperation of the acrobatics, roll , dive, boost up, is a clear improvement, especially since A and D now represent stratfing or directional rolling. But it takes up a lot of space and I don't have the funds to get everything re-localised nor the time to make a controller menu to accomedate that.

Generally I must strive to work within what I got rather than completely rebuild.



BUUUUT: I woke up and went, ok what If just turn on the arrow keys for turning at the same time as the mouse steering/aiming?. perhaps it just works really well together..



And it works!!!.



It works really well actually, because some of the mouse changing like the slow centering behavior, means you can just pick up mouse and fly and release it and go to arrow keys. Or use both together.



And because any mouse aiming ALSO steers the bird then it no longer has this 'flying turret' effect when you do. Which really irked me about the old system.





So changelist:



use Arrow keys to also steer the bird, combine at will with mouse steering and wasd acrobatics to form a more complete mkb control scheme.





To do on this matter:

find a way to swap the wasd acrobatics and arrow keys. or find some more rebind options for both that don't require a full rebuild of the controller menu (perhaps clicking on the acrobatics rebinds , cycles thru options, such as arrow keys or wasd keys).

Honestly I think that you need need WASD and arrow keys to control fully on the keyboard. But swapping it out makes left handed control much more comfortable.. So likely that is the minimal change you can expect.



There is some difficulty here cuz technically the WASD and arrow keys are all "axis controls" so they need a 4 button pre-defined 'axis' layout to work in the underlying input system, which is hmmmm very suspect. But gotta work with what is there atm..



Hope this helps,, I am quite grateful for both remarks even though the solution might not yet be 100% what is requested, I hope it shows there's a lot of potential in the current single mkb scheme concept..



Cheerio, Tomas



p.s. no further updates until later tonite / tommorow or perhaps monday, due to life.



