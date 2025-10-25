Changelog

Additions

Added Dewormer which spawns in underground loot nodes to aid the parasite epidemic

Added mine underground

Improvements

Improved postprocessing effects

Improved lighting

Decreased property prices (includes commercial and residential which has been lowered to 120)

Increased anamnecyte gain amounts (experimental)

Capped max anamnecytes to 30 (experimental)

Buffed slot machine payouts

Screwdrivers can now repair smoke detectors

Dumpster rats can now be used as refinery fuel

Axles and plates removed from underground loot pool

Repositioned Cortex cameras away from vents

Lowered water saturation

Increased organ moisture gain

FPS optimizations on Misery for lower-end hardware

Decreased screwdriver supply cooldown by 50%

Decreased ore spawn time

Fixes

Fixed Foodstand payouts

Fixed laundry getting stuck in chutes

Fixed Capitron3000s

Fixed entity stacking issue with grease traps, toilets, wartime table, etc

Fixed Corpsman anamnecyte gain

Fixed unintended crouch-jumping spots

Fixed interaction issues

Other

Added back Intel 64 support for macOS (note that although Apple Silicon is officially supported, Intel 64 is not)

Please note that anyone with over 30 anamnecytes might receive a notification about losing anamnecytes. This does not affect karma. It is only clamping your anamnecyte count to the new limit.