25 October 2025 Build 20539493
Changelog

Additions

  • Added Dewormer which spawns in underground loot nodes to aid the parasite epidemic

  • Added mine underground

Improvements

  • Improved postprocessing effects

  • Improved lighting

  • Decreased property prices (includes commercial and residential which has been lowered to 120)

  • Increased anamnecyte gain amounts (experimental)

  • Capped max anamnecytes to 30 (experimental)

  • Buffed slot machine payouts

  • Screwdrivers can now repair smoke detectors

  • Dumpster rats can now be used as refinery fuel

  • Axles and plates removed from underground loot pool

  • Repositioned Cortex cameras away from vents

  • Lowered water saturation

  • Increased organ moisture gain

  • FPS optimizations on Misery for lower-end hardware

  • Decreased screwdriver supply cooldown by 50%

  • Decreased ore spawn time

Fixes

  • Fixed Foodstand payouts

  • Fixed laundry getting stuck in chutes

  • Fixed Capitron3000s

  • Fixed entity stacking issue with grease traps, toilets, wartime table, etc

  • Fixed Corpsman anamnecyte gain

  • Fixed unintended crouch-jumping spots

  • Fixed interaction issues

Other

  • Added back Intel 64 support for macOS (note that although Apple Silicon is officially supported, Intel 64 is not)

Please note that anyone with over 30 anamnecytes might receive a notification about losing anamnecytes. This does not affect karma. It is only clamping your anamnecyte count to the new limit.

