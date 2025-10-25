Changelog
Additions
Added Dewormer which spawns in underground loot nodes to aid the parasite epidemic
Added mine underground
Improvements
Improved postprocessing effects
Improved lighting
Decreased property prices (includes commercial and residential which has been lowered to 120)
Increased anamnecyte gain amounts (experimental)
Capped max anamnecytes to 30 (experimental)
Buffed slot machine payouts
Screwdrivers can now repair smoke detectors
Dumpster rats can now be used as refinery fuel
Axles and plates removed from underground loot pool
Repositioned Cortex cameras away from vents
Lowered water saturation
Increased organ moisture gain
FPS optimizations on Misery for lower-end hardware
Decreased screwdriver supply cooldown by 50%
Decreased ore spawn time
Fixes
Fixed Foodstand payouts
Fixed laundry getting stuck in chutes
Fixed Capitron3000s
Fixed entity stacking issue with grease traps, toilets, wartime table, etc
Fixed Corpsman anamnecyte gain
Fixed unintended crouch-jumping spots
Fixed interaction issues
Other
Added back Intel 64 support for macOS (note that although Apple Silicon is officially supported, Intel 64 is not)
Please note that anyone with over 30 anamnecytes might receive a notification about losing anamnecytes. This does not affect karma. It is only clamping your anamnecyte count to the new limit.
