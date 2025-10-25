 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20539463 Edited 25 October 2025 – 07:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We basically rebuilt the entire app over the last month. New SuprFeatures, SuprMassive performance improvements, and yes - we fixed everything that was SuprBroken too.

New SuprDOPE Features:

1. Instant Catch Up When You Join Artists

The app now auto-replays the last few strokes when you connect so you immediately see where they're at.

2. Pop-Out Chat Window

Chat can now pop out into its own window. Work on other stuff while chatting with artists.

3. Real-Time Thumbnail Updates

Artist thumbnails and profile pictures now update automatically when they change them. No more seeing stale cached images. Everything stays fresh.

4. Transparent background to app

There's a transparency toggle if you're into that whole futuristic floating window vibe. "I am" -SuprAaron

Performance Upgrades

Reconnections Are Absurdly Fast

  • 10-100x faster reconnections

  • 90-99% less network usage when you reconnect

UI Doesn't Freeze Anymore

  • UI is 20-30x faster (was freezing for 350-600ms, now barely 10-20ms)

  • Total processing is 7-12x faster

Artwork Loads 100x Faster

Result compared to previous version: 100 times faster (not a typo). What took 8+ seconds now takes less than 0.1 seconds.

Image Quality Upgrade

  • Perfect color accuracy with proper transparency

  • Zero compression artifacts (what the artist creates is exactly what you see)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed App Doesn't Stop Rendering After 15 Minutes

Fixed System Tray Click Actually Works

Fixed No More Random Logouts

Fixed looping renders

TLDR:

  • App is way faster and smoother - hells yes

  • Uses way less data on reconnects - aww hells yes

  • Better image quality on your desktop - double aww hells yes

  • More reliable (doesn't randomly stop working) - cool

  • We can ship updates faster now - FAST AF



Every desktop deserves to be an art gallery.

- The SuprSketch Team


P.S. Big thanks to everyone who reported bugs and gave feedback. Your reports helped us track down issues way faster than we could've alone. We appreciate you.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3735971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link