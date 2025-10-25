Hey everyone!

We basically rebuilt the entire app over the last month. New SuprFeatures, SuprMassive performance improvements, and yes - we fixed everything that was SuprBroken too.

New SuprDOPE Features:



1. Instant Catch Up When You Join Artists

The app now auto-replays the last few strokes when you connect so you immediately see where they're at.

2. Pop-Out Chat Window

Chat can now pop out into its own window. Work on other stuff while chatting with artists.

3. Real-Time Thumbnail Updates

Artist thumbnails and profile pictures now update automatically when they change them. No more seeing stale cached images. Everything stays fresh.

4. Transparent background to app

There's a transparency toggle if you're into that whole futuristic floating window vibe. "I am" -SuprAaron

Performance Upgrades

Reconnections Are Absurdly Fast

10-100x faster reconnections

90-99% less network usage when you reconnect

UI Doesn't Freeze Anymore

UI is 20-30x faster (was freezing for 350-600ms, now barely 10-20ms)

Total processing is 7-12x faster

Artwork Loads 100x Faster

Result compared to previous version: 100 times faster (not a typo). What took 8+ seconds now takes less than 0.1 seconds.





Image Quality Upgrade

Perfect color accuracy with proper transparency

Zero compression artifacts (what the artist creates is exactly what you see)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed App Doesn't Stop Rendering After 15 Minutes

Fixed System Tray Click Actually Works

Fixed No More Random Logouts

Fixed looping renders

TLDR:

App is way faster and smoother - hells yes

Uses way less data on reconnects - aww hells yes

Better image quality on your desktop - double aww hells yes

More reliable (doesn't randomly stop working) - cool

We can ship updates faster now - FAST AF





Every desktop deserves to be an art gallery.



- The SuprSketch Team





P.S. Big thanks to everyone who reported bugs and gave feedback. Your reports helped us track down issues way faster than we could've alone. We appreciate you.

