Hey everyone!
We basically rebuilt the entire app over the last month. New SuprFeatures, SuprMassive performance improvements, and yes - we fixed everything that was SuprBroken too.
New SuprDOPE Features:
1. Instant Catch Up When You Join Artists
The app now auto-replays the last few strokes when you connect so you immediately see where they're at.
2. Pop-Out Chat Window
Chat can now pop out into its own window. Work on other stuff while chatting with artists.
3. Real-Time Thumbnail Updates
Artist thumbnails and profile pictures now update automatically when they change them. No more seeing stale cached images. Everything stays fresh.
4. Transparent background to app
There's a transparency toggle if you're into that whole futuristic floating window vibe. "I am" -SuprAaron
Performance Upgrades
Reconnections Are Absurdly Fast
10-100x faster reconnections
90-99% less network usage when you reconnect
UI Doesn't Freeze Anymore
UI is 20-30x faster (was freezing for 350-600ms, now barely 10-20ms)
Total processing is 7-12x faster
Artwork Loads 100x Faster
Result compared to previous version: 100 times faster (not a typo). What took 8+ seconds now takes less than 0.1 seconds.
Image Quality Upgrade
Perfect color accuracy with proper transparency
Zero compression artifacts (what the artist creates is exactly what you see)
Bug Fixes:
Fixed App Doesn't Stop Rendering After 15 Minutes
Fixed System Tray Click Actually Works
Fixed No More Random Logouts
Fixed looping renders
TLDR:
App is way faster and smoother - hells yes
Uses way less data on reconnects - aww hells yes
Better image quality on your desktop - double aww hells yes
More reliable (doesn't randomly stop working) - cool
We can ship updates faster now - FAST AF
Every desktop deserves to be an art gallery.
- The SuprSketch Team
P.S. Big thanks to everyone who reported bugs and gave feedback. Your reports helped us track down issues way faster than we could've alone. We appreciate you.
