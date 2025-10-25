 Skip to content
Major 25 October 2025 Build 20539427 Edited 25 October 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A giant Canvas update is finally here! A huge thank-you to everyone who helped us test, share feedback, and report bugs! Your support and ideas have made Canvas better in every way.

Release Notes

  • Cross-platform online play - compete with friends anywhere, on any device!

  • 12 new achievements - prove your mastery and show off your skills.

  • Player stats - track your highscores, win/loss ratio, and more.

  • Multiple AI difficulties - choose between Easy, Medium, or Hard. The AI now also considers Inspiration Tokens when selecting cards.

  • Painting sandbox - experiment with all painting combinations in the Main Menu and see how they score.

  • Multi-language support - play in your preferred language.

  • Visual polish & bug fixes - smoother animations, improved visuals, and plenty of bugs fixed.

We believe Canvas is now ready to be full released.

Release date: OCT 27

Stay tuned for updatesand let's enjoy this game together!

Changed files in this update

