A giant Canvas update is finally here! A huge thank-you to everyone who helped us test, share feedback, and report bugs! Your support and ideas have made Canvas better in every way.

Release Notes

Cross-platform online play - compete with friends anywhere, on any device!

12 new achievements - prove your mastery and show off your skills.

Player stats - track your highscores, win/loss ratio, and more.

Multiple AI difficulties - choose between Easy, Medium, or Hard. The AI now also considers Inspiration Tokens when selecting cards.

Painting sandbox - experiment with all painting combinations in the Main Menu and see how they score.

Multi-language support - play in your preferred language.

Visual polish & bug fixes - smoother animations, improved visuals, and plenty of bugs fixed.

We believe Canvas is now ready to be full released.

Release date: OCT 27

Stay tuned for updatesand let's enjoy this game together!