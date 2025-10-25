This update just improves some small things related to the UI.

Patch Notes:

Added a small space between every character in the font. This should greatly reduce how many letters touch each other at smaller font sizes and generally make the text easier to read.

Added a bind to instantly toggle fullscreen. The default bind is F11.

Added an option and a bind to completely toggle the HUD. The option can be found in the game tab, and the default bind is F1.

Changed the kerning of the "1" character in the font to conform with the spacing of the other number characters.

Changed the speed display and speedrun timer so that the decimal portions of the text always show two decimal places. In conjunction with the previous change, this greatly reduces how much the text in these UI elements "jitters" as it changes.

Any text that shows a timestamp (like the speedrun timer or the time display in the replay menu) will now only show hours if at least one hour has passed in the run.

Fixed the HUD scaling weirdly when not playing in a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Slightly reduced the size of the centered speed display text and moved it closer to the crosshair.