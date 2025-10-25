 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20539366 Edited 25 October 2025 – 07:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Bug Fixes]

1. Fixed an issue where a false "Desktop Space Full" warning could appear under certain circumstances, causing the game to freeze.

Changed files in this update

Open link