Happy Halloween to all you vampires and ghouls out there!

We are delighted to announce that we’ve got a Free Update for you today. It's a Halloween Update that includes 24 new ways to customize your look, with 8 new hairstyles, 8 makeup styles, and 8 eye colors. All so that you can celebrate the end of October in style!

This spooky update comes alongside more quality-of-life improvements as we continue to consider the feedback you provide through various channels. We’ll keep releasing regular updates and patches throughout 2025 and into 2026.

In future updates, we’re looking at including features such as an FOV slider, new save game options, custom difficulty settings that include the ability to play only Phyre’s side of the story on your second playthrough, as well as additional customization options.

If you’re still experiencing bugs, please complete the bug report form . It helps us immensely to get an overview of what issues people are facing!



We appreciate and encourage you to continue sharing your thoughts with us. For issues related to redeeming pre-order codes, blood points, or other platform-related problems, please contact Paradox Support . Note: The issue with the pre-order codes should be solved now.



It also includes a number of bug fixes, see the changelog here (warning might contain spoilers):



Patch 1.0.2 "Halloween Update" Changelog

Fixed Crashes

The game freezes while following the scent during the objective "Follow Verona's Scent"

Title crash during the combat on top floor of South Main ST. Parking

Title crash after killing enemies or Miranda near Aurora Pawn Shop during Onda’s side quest in The Pathways of Hesperides

Title crash after setting the quality preset to Medium from Ultra near the distraction tutorial

Title crash upon restarting the checkpoint while opening the rear entrance to the 'Hole in the Wall' bar

Random game crash during the combat on the rooftop of C_07 building while progressing through the 'Meet Katsumi at the hole in the wall' objective

The game froze during the objective "Track down and deal with Edward" in the side quest of Niko "The Violent Glove"

The game froze and terminated while climbing up the tower via roofs in the Square Room

Title crashed when progressing through “To Founder on the Lethe” and reached Plastic Factory

Game crash when the player was in combat during the final battle

Game crash on transition screen after 'The Prince of Seattle' Chapter in Performance Mod

Game crash/fails to boot when starting the game

Game freezes and crashes randomly after reloading from the last checkpoint and re-engaging in combat near the elevator door

Random game crash after restarting from last checkpoint after killing Alicia during Niko's side quest 'The Betraying Bracelet'

Game crash upon input at “Press Any Button” screen when launched from Epic Launcher

Fixed Bugs

Player permanently lost jump functionality when spamming jump key while feeding on the Stealth tutorial Ghoul

Objective and map marker fails to update after restarting from last checkpoint upon completing conversation with Gideon's glasses

Bypass first Unbirthed combat encounter, breaking objective update flow

Player got stuck inside the broken elevator when attempting to climb the shaft during telekinesis tutorial

Scent trail & Fabien's dialogue fails to trigger upon interacting with the dead Ghoul behind Makom bar

Dash tutorial failed to trigger when jumping into the "Strike from Above" sequence in the quest "To Taste a Foreign Body"

Fabien’s dialogue fail to trigger and toilet door failed to highlight after eliminating all Sabbat Ghouls in Verona quest

Interaction prompt fail on the Atrium entrance door after conversation with the bouncer if restarting from checkpoint at Ryong

Player is unable to interact with Lou's door after warning Verona and marking another NPC

Unable to get through crack in the wall in the sewers

Clan-specific dialogue options missing in localizations

Melancholic NPCs fail to respond to aggressive dialogue prompts while wearing "The Priest" outfit

The Makom Bar board is incorrectly placed on the emergency ladder of the SoulCraft building

Melancholic NPCs fail to respond to second & third dialogue prompts while Toreador outfits are equipped

Player loads into Willem's Car Park after loading a save of the quest titled "In Memoriam" on the Main Menu

Phyre dialogue overlaps and subtitles disappear after skipping the dialogues during different conversations

Checkpoint to Disable thermal barrier fails to update and I.A.O. enemies do not spawn at Harbour Island

Objective waypoint missing on the in-game HUD for all Quest NPCs on the map when exiting the Police Station

“Report to Officer Smith” objective skips after collecting photo from Officer Jones

Gramophone music fails to trigger if the player restarts from the last checkpoint during the music puzzle sequence at Willem's Plastic Factory

Heightened Senses activates incorrectly after restarting from the last checkpoint "Basement_PostFeed" during the "To Taste a Foreign Body" quest

Player fell out of the world near the first generator after defeating the enemy and sprinting towards the generator

The VFX of the Toreador clan passive 'Cat’s Grace' VFX remains active indefinitely when triggered during feeding with Spark of Rage perk active

Niko fails to give the Elixir reward if the player completes the side quest 'The Derelict Picture' without breaking the Masquerade

Gideon flickers at the entry of Safia during "MDSirePast_100_GideonAndSafia_Chat" conversation

Controller vibration intensity remains the same even when switching to 50% intensity

Missing VO for Clan-specific dialogues

Fixed Achievements

The 'History Buff' trophy unlocks correctly if the player interacts with all audio exhibits without listening to the dialogues at the Seattle Underground Tour

“What Sup?” achievement count does not update after feeding on Choleric NPC





