Ladies and Gentlemen,
Get ready for a thrilling Halloween adventure—the Halloween Update is here!
Dive into the spooky fun with exciting new content and features.
Here’s what awaits you:
Halloween Boxes
Discover 8 special loot crates scattered across mission levels, challenge levels, and safe areas. No need to start a new game—collectibles can get after you reach the HUB!
Note: Outfits will be added after the event concludes.
Secret Room
Uncover a hidden room in a safe area, featuring a chilling surprise scene and a unique achievement.
Note: Available post-event.
Collectible Lanterns
Hunt for lanterns in challenge levels and safe areas. Collect them all to earn an exclusive Jessica Statue, displayable in her apartment.
Note: The statue is exclusive to this event.
- Community Requested Features
Added recoil to guns for enhanced feedback.
Revamped customization UI for smoother navigation.
Optional jiggle physics for Jessica.
New pose system for added flair. ( Can be activated from the menu, and with a hotkey. I'm gonna improve it and add more animations based on the feedbacks )
Fresh music tracks to set the vibe in the Club.
Added a Pool area in the Gym ( Spicy interactions coming later )
Plus, added numerous minor fixes and tweaks for a polished experience.
Update on New Challenge Level
Due to recent surgery, the new challenge level has been temporarily delayed. It will be added soon.
Thank you for your patience and understanding!
Jump in and enjoy the Halloween festivities!
Changed files in this update