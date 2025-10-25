Patch 1.0.4 includes the following:
Added a “Performance Mode” options toggle for cases of extreme framerate issues or game crashing
Please report any bugs or issues if they are found.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Patch 1.0.4 includes the following:
Added a “Performance Mode” options toggle for cases of extreme framerate issues or game crashing
Please report any bugs or issues if they are found.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update