 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20539224 Edited 25 October 2025 – 06:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.4 includes the following:

  • Added a “Performance Mode” options toggle for cases of extreme framerate issues or game crashing

Please report any bugs or issues if they are found.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4001761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link