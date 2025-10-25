This update brings major quality improvements across all machines, with special attention to the lathe and user interface.
🧰 Lathe Enhancements
Improved thread cutting for smoother, more accurate results
Fixed inverted X-axis direction
⚙️ All Machines
Corrected tool movement hotkeys
Tooltips can now be dismissed instantly with a click
Added option to hide right-side controls
🧩 UI & Quality Updates
Added reordering of controllers on the left panel (Lathe & Conventional Milling)
Left panel order and expanded states are now saved between sessions
Low graphics mode now sets workpiece granularity to 1 mm for better performance
🐞 Fixes
Tools no longer cut through workpieces after falling from holders
"Fix Error" no longer resets workpiece rotation
Corrected similarity score when workpiece was saved in a rotated position
Thank you for all your feedback — it helps make every update smoother and more realistic!
Changed files in this update