 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20539219 Edited 25 October 2025 – 06:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings major quality improvements across all machines, with special attention to the lathe and user interface.

🧰 Lathe Enhancements

  • Improved thread cutting for smoother, more accurate results

  • Fixed inverted X-axis direction

⚙️ All Machines

  • Corrected tool movement hotkeys

  • Tooltips can now be dismissed instantly with a click

  • Added option to hide right-side controls

🧩 UI & Quality Updates

  • Added reordering of controllers on the left panel (Lathe & Conventional Milling)

  • Left panel order and expanded states are now saved between sessions

  • Low graphics mode now sets workpiece granularity to 1 mm for better performance

🐞 Fixes

  • Tools no longer cut through workpieces after falling from holders

  • "Fix Error" no longer resets workpiece rotation

  • Corrected similarity score when workpiece was saved in a rotated position

Thank you for all your feedback — it helps make every update smoother and more realistic!

Changed files in this update

Milling machine 3D Content Depot 1787961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link