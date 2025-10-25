This update brings major quality improvements across all machines, with special attention to the lathe and user interface.

🧰 Lathe Enhancements

Improved thread cutting for smoother, more accurate results

Fixed inverted X-axis direction

⚙️ All Machines

Corrected tool movement hotkeys

Tooltips can now be dismissed instantly with a click

Added option to hide right-side controls

🧩 UI & Quality Updates

Added reordering of controllers on the left panel (Lathe & Conventional Milling)

Left panel order and expanded states are now saved between sessions

Low graphics mode now sets workpiece granularity to 1 mm for better performance

🐞 Fixes

Tools no longer cut through workpieces after falling from holders

"Fix Error" no longer resets workpiece rotation

Corrected similarity score when workpiece was saved in a rotated position

Thank you for all your feedback — it helps make every update smoother and more realistic!