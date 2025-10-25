The background items can now be upgraded, each one having its own upgrade path through the realms.

The child backgrounds now give more impactful stats, permanent changes on a variety of aspects of your character.

Backgrounds have been reworked

Garden related trophies have been reworked.

New garden devices added to modify the behaviour of the garden.

After harvesting the same crops are auto-planted, avoiding manual efforts.

Reworked some crop dependencies to make them flow better.

Crops take longer to grow but many can be grown at once.

It is no longer a queue, but a grid of tiles that take crops.

The herb garden has been completely redesigned from the ground up.

A new meridian opening quest has been added, that guides the player through the second mountain and to the observatory.

Added filter for craftable recipes in the recipes list.

Increased Pi Lip's crafting request cooldown.

Increase max size of over-the-head buffs. You can now have a BEEEG SUN.

Companions in combat animate their attacks too (if they have an animation).

Added more cloud images for even larger stacks.

Accepting a fallen star quest (such as those from the star observers) now unlocks fallen stars for you.

Added a character to the mine that allows exchanging ancient shards for the other kind.

Added ability to save/restore layouts for the pillar grid.

Hua Tong is now LF.

The sect no longer sells breakthrough pills after Body Forging. You need to make them yourself (or get Pi Lip to do it for you).

The sect now sells an Empowered Fusing Cauldron in body forging, to help people get started.

Added a new crafting action that allows using Brilliant to restore qi pool.

The Gnawing Shadow Talisman now has hidden potential.