25 October 2025 Build 20539127 Edited 25 October 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Changes

  • The herb garden has been completely redesigned from the ground up.

    • It is no longer a queue, but a grid of tiles that take crops.

    • Crops take longer to grow but many can be grown at once.

    • Reworked some crop dependencies to make them flow better.

    • After harvesting the same crops are auto-planted, avoiding manual efforts.

    • New garden devices added to modify the behaviour of the garden.

    • Garden related trophies have been reworked.

  • Backgrounds have been reworked

    • The child backgrounds now give more impactful stats, permanent changes on a variety of aspects of your character.

    • The background items can now be upgraded, each one having its own upgrade path through the realms.

Changes

  • A new meridian opening quest has been added, that guides the player through the second mountain and to the observatory.

  • Added filter for craftable recipes in the recipes list.

  • Increased Pi Lip's crafting request cooldown.

  • Increase max size of over-the-head buffs. You can now have a BEEEG SUN.

  • Companions in combat animate their attacks too (if they have an animation).

  • Added more cloud images for even larger stacks.

  • Accepting a fallen star quest (such as those from the star observers) now unlocks fallen stars for you.

  • Added a character to the mine that allows exchanging ancient shards for the other kind.

  • Added ability to save/restore layouts for the pillar grid.

  • Hua Tong is now LF.

  • The sect no longer sells breakthrough pills after Body Forging. You need to make them yourself (or get Pi Lip to do it for you).

  • The sect now sells an Empowered Fusing Cauldron in body forging, to help people get started.

  • Added a new crafting action that allows using Brilliant to restore qi pool.

  • The Gnawing Shadow Talisman now has hidden potential.

  • The mastery tutorial now FORCES you to master a crafting technique.

Balance Changes

  • Shadow artefacts now have caps on the vulnerability they can apply.

  • Passive reagents now only apply their effects on refine/fusion not any action.

  • Cleansed blood now stacks higher.

  • Megavolt now scales to big numbers.

  • Buffed the eclipse playstyle.

  • Dayspring no longer requires no moon, just to be in sun.

  • Twilight flare now gives buffs.

  • Blazing Resurgence now stacks more sun.

  • Heavenly Enhancement is now a barrier move not an attack.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed reforge workshop not appearing after unlocking the Skypiercer.

  • Fixed reforge and upgrade dialogs not being square.

  • Fixed a lot of enemies that still debuffed defense to give vulnerability instead.

  • Fixed text of disabled menu options being difficult to read.

  • Fixed star observers crane corpse enemies appearing in the wrong location.

  • Fixed reforge workshop allowing upgrading without the right number of materials.

  • Fixed many typos.

  • Fixed Skypiercer buff to actually scale.

  • The founder echo no longer drops shards.

  • Fixed Tidao Feng art.

  • Fixed Ratascar attack art.

  • Fixed stance updating to early when an enemy dies.

  • Fixed Qici Nierou barbs buff doing weird useless things. Now it stabs you.

  • Fixed reflective curse to have flat damage instead of some broken scaling.
    Fixed Accursed Stars Grace max stacks to match tooltip.

  • Fixed many buff descriptions to make order of operations clearer.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3992261
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3992262
  • Loading history…
