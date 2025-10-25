Major Changes
The herb garden has been completely redesigned from the ground up.
It is no longer a queue, but a grid of tiles that take crops.
Crops take longer to grow but many can be grown at once.
Reworked some crop dependencies to make them flow better.
After harvesting the same crops are auto-planted, avoiding manual efforts.
New garden devices added to modify the behaviour of the garden.
Garden related trophies have been reworked.
Backgrounds have been reworked
The child backgrounds now give more impactful stats, permanent changes on a variety of aspects of your character.
The background items can now be upgraded, each one having its own upgrade path through the realms.
Changes
A new meridian opening quest has been added, that guides the player through the second mountain and to the observatory.
Added filter for craftable recipes in the recipes list.
Increased Pi Lip's crafting request cooldown.
Increase max size of over-the-head buffs. You can now have a BEEEG SUN.
Companions in combat animate their attacks too (if they have an animation).
Added more cloud images for even larger stacks.
Accepting a fallen star quest (such as those from the star observers) now unlocks fallen stars for you.
Added a character to the mine that allows exchanging ancient shards for the other kind.
Added ability to save/restore layouts for the pillar grid.
Hua Tong is now LF.
The sect no longer sells breakthrough pills after Body Forging. You need to make them yourself (or get Pi Lip to do it for you).
The sect now sells an Empowered Fusing Cauldron in body forging, to help people get started.
Added a new crafting action that allows using Brilliant to restore qi pool.
The Gnawing Shadow Talisman now has hidden potential.
The mastery tutorial now FORCES you to master a crafting technique.
Balance Changes
Shadow artefacts now have caps on the vulnerability they can apply.
Passive reagents now only apply their effects on refine/fusion not any action.
Cleansed blood now stacks higher.
Megavolt now scales to big numbers.
Buffed the eclipse playstyle.
Dayspring no longer requires no moon, just to be in sun.
Twilight flare now gives buffs.
Blazing Resurgence now stacks more sun.
Heavenly Enhancement is now a barrier move not an attack.
Bug Fixes
Fixed reforge workshop not appearing after unlocking the Skypiercer.
Fixed reforge and upgrade dialogs not being square.
Fixed a lot of enemies that still debuffed defense to give vulnerability instead.
Fixed text of disabled menu options being difficult to read.
Fixed star observers crane corpse enemies appearing in the wrong location.
Fixed reforge workshop allowing upgrading without the right number of materials.
Fixed many typos.
Fixed Skypiercer buff to actually scale.
The founder echo no longer drops shards.
Fixed Tidao Feng art.
Fixed Ratascar attack art.
Fixed stance updating to early when an enemy dies.
Fixed Qici Nierou barbs buff doing weird useless things. Now it stabs you.
Fixed reflective curse to have flat damage instead of some broken scaling.
Fixed Accursed Stars Grace max stacks to match tooltip.
Fixed many buff descriptions to make order of operations clearer.
