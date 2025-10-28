 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Hollow Knight Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals 911 Operator
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20539056 Edited 28 October 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW

  1. Map pool has been expanded in online game modes - new maps include Castle, Neo Cyber, Steampunk and Vtuber - This will not affect Time Trial (as there is a Global Leaderboard) and Custom Game-> 2. Maps have been reworked with the new style to match OBK 2.0

  2. Officer Jez is ready for Halloween and available in our webstore

  3. New jump pads on the Paris map

  4. Equipment presets have been added to the Equipment page

CHANGES

  1. Coin based heroes have been rebalanced (Primarily Degen, Mr Krabs, Huntress, Pas and Kun/Ledger). Expect more balance changes as a meta develops.

  2. Ledger is available as a reward in RR Cup 21

  3. Newly discovered Casino Garage has some visual fixes on the floor

  4. UI has been fixed in a few screens

  5. Timers on certain stuns have been reduced (Capy homing missile, some obstacles in certain maps)

  6. Visuals have been tweaked including size of Duck/Turtle when hit

FIXES

  1. Voices for heroes were missing, this has been fixed

  2. Equipment sometimes being unequipped after a race has been fixed

  3. Fixed equipment claimables - Those that tried to claim but couldn't, the item has been given to you

NETCODE

  1. Significant optimisations on certain stages

  2. Possible disconnect issues have been addressed

  3. Mac players were having issues with some connections or matching making in some games, this has been fixed

  4. Possible 9 man player lobbies should be potentially fixed

ONGOING EFFORTS

  • Jumper locations and strength

  • Equipment fixes/corrections, and a wiki page containing exact equipment stats

  • Hero balancing where needed

  • Adjusting Grand Prix scoring system to 8-player lobbies

  • Item changes, such as the radius of coin tornadoes

See you on the track!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2598981
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2598982
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link