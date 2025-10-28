NEW
Map pool has been expanded in online game modes - new maps include Castle, Neo Cyber, Steampunk and Vtuber - This will not affect Time Trial (as there is a Global Leaderboard) and Custom Game-> 2. Maps have been reworked with the new style to match OBK 2.0
Officer Jez is ready for Halloween and available in our webstore
New jump pads on the Paris map
Equipment presets have been added to the Equipment page
CHANGES
Coin based heroes have been rebalanced (Primarily Degen, Mr Krabs, Huntress, Pas and Kun/Ledger). Expect more balance changes as a meta develops.
Ledger is available as a reward in RR Cup 21
Newly discovered Casino Garage has some visual fixes on the floor
UI has been fixed in a few screens
Timers on certain stuns have been reduced (Capy homing missile, some obstacles in certain maps)
Visuals have been tweaked including size of Duck/Turtle when hit
FIXES
Voices for heroes were missing, this has been fixed
Equipment sometimes being unequipped after a race has been fixed
Fixed equipment claimables - Those that tried to claim but couldn't, the item has been given to you
NETCODE
Significant optimisations on certain stages
Possible disconnect issues have been addressed
Mac players were having issues with some connections or matching making in some games, this has been fixed
Possible 9 man player lobbies should be potentially fixed
ONGOING EFFORTS
Jumper locations and strength
Equipment fixes/corrections, and a wiki page containing exact equipment stats
Hero balancing where needed
Adjusting Grand Prix scoring system to 8-player lobbies
Item changes, such as the radius of coin tornadoes
See you on the track!
