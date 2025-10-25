 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20538975 Edited 25 October 2025 – 06:32:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Captains!

Hotfix #1 for Update B17 has been released. The changelog is as follows:

  • Mooring fee is now charged from players above captain rank 10 instead of 7

  • Decreased the number of NPS that are aggressive towards players by default in beginner waters

  • The Copper Mine near South Bastion has been replaced with a Wood Harvest Site. For players who own this manufactory, it will remain a Copper Mine unless it is demolished

  • Mortar wear is now displayed in the tooltip

  • Reduced the color intensity used to mark dangerous waters on the world map

  • Fixed a bug that prevented attacking players of low captain rank in port battles

  • Fixed various crashes

  • Made further adjustments to the authorization sequence


Thank you for your feedback!

