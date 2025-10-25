Captains!



Mooring fee is now charged from players above captain rank 10 instead of 7



Decreased the number of NPS that are aggressive towards players by default in beginner waters



The Copper Mine near South Bastion has been replaced with a Wood Harvest Site. For players who own this manufactory, it will remain a Copper Mine unless it is demolished



Mortar wear is now displayed in the tooltip



Reduced the color intensity used to mark dangerous waters on the world map



Fixed a bug that prevented attacking players of low captain rank in port battles



Fixed various crashes



Made further adjustments to the authorization sequence





