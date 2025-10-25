This is a regular maintenance and balancing update.

AI values Fire on opponent ship more now (this was preventing the AI from playing some cards properly before).

Fixed AI jumping units back and forth between ships. It is now more aggressive.

Wormhole collapse now moves slightly slower if you're beyond the pale to give you a chance to catch up with it.

Repair Bot now adds +1 HP to a random adjacent friendly mount. Now costs 2 command points.

Ion Shield now 3 range.

Energy Bubble now 4 range.

Remote Detonator now a death effect instead of blowing up immediately and can be cast on enemy units and now does 2 damage.

Send My Regards is now Rare rarity, does 2 damage and is $250.

Increased chance of skill cards in generated decks.

Made a number of skills lowest rarity.

Core Flush now gains up to 8 energy.

Cargo Pod ship has 2 less cargo bay tiles.

Orca ship now has 15 card capacity by default.

Increased Gunner HP to 2.

Tweaked AI deck and play heuristics for multiple cards.