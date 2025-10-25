v.0.80.1
Patch Overview
This is a regular maintenance and balancing update.
Change List
Gameplay
Wormhole collapse now moves slightly slower if you're beyond the pale to give you a chance to catch up with it.
Fixed AI jumping units back and forth between ships. It is now more aggressive.
AI values Fire on opponent ship more now (this was preventing the AI from playing some cards properly before).
Cards, Ships and Balancing
Repair Bot now adds +1 HP to a random adjacent friendly mount. Now costs 2 command points.
Ion Shield now 3 range.
Energy Bubble now 4 range.
Remote Detonator now a death effect instead of blowing up immediately and can be cast on enemy units and now does 2 damage.
Send My Regards is now Rare rarity, does 2 damage and is $250.
Increased chance of skill cards in generated decks.
Made a number of skills lowest rarity.
Core Flush now gains up to 8 energy.
Cargo Pod ship has 2 less cargo bay tiles.
Orca ship now has 15 card capacity by default.
Increased Gunner HP to 2.
Tweaked AI deck and play heuristics for multiple cards.
Reduced rarity of some expansion chip cards and increased probability of expansion slot upgrades in generated decks.
Graphics and Visuals
Rolled over card in card hand is now aligned with the bottom of the screen so vital info is not hidden from view.
Animations will now play for 0 damage dealt (while this slows things down a bit, there are some cases where not playing this animation creates ambiguity about what happened).
Bug Fixes
Fixed cloned units being able to be moved by the opposing player in some cases.
Fixed some missing Japanese localization copy.
Fixed player ID not being sent correctly by the server in some actions.
Fixed fungal ship tiles creating a visual glare glitch.
Fixed Hacking Module using incorrect sprite.
Changed files in this update