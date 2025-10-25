 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20538902 Edited 25 October 2025 – 06:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v.0.80.1

Patch Overview

This is a regular maintenance and balancing update.

Change List

Gameplay

  • Wormhole collapse now moves slightly slower if you're beyond the pale to give you a chance to catch up with it.

  • Fixed AI jumping units back and forth between ships. It is now more aggressive.

  • AI values Fire on opponent ship more now (this was preventing the AI from playing some cards properly before).

Cards, Ships and Balancing

  • Repair Bot now adds +1 HP to a random adjacent friendly mount. Now costs 2 command points.

  • Ion Shield now 3 range.

  • Energy Bubble now 4 range.

  • Remote Detonator now a death effect instead of blowing up immediately and can be cast on enemy units and now does 2 damage.

  • Send My Regards is now Rare rarity, does 2 damage and is $250.

  • Increased chance of skill cards in generated decks.

  • Made a number of skills lowest rarity.

  • Core Flush now gains up to 8 energy.

  • Cargo Pod ship has 2 less cargo bay tiles.

  • Orca ship now has 15 card capacity by default.

  • Increased Gunner HP to 2.

  • Tweaked AI deck and play heuristics for multiple cards.

  • Reduced rarity of some expansion chip cards and increased probability of expansion slot upgrades in generated decks.

Graphics and Visuals

  • Rolled over card in card hand is now aligned with the bottom of the screen so vital info is not hidden from view.

  • Animations will now play for 0 damage dealt (while this slows things down a bit, there are some cases where not playing this animation creates ambiguity about what happened).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed cloned units being able to be moved by the opposing player in some cases.

  • Fixed some missing Japanese localization copy.

  • Fixed player ID not being sent correctly by the server in some actions.

  • Fixed fungal ship tiles creating a visual glare glitch.

  • Fixed Hacking Module using incorrect sprite.

