4 November 2025 Build 20538850 Edited 4 November 2025 – 01:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Note:

- We released a version update regarding Unity. There are no changes made to the game content.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2254741
