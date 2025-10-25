Nine new parts and a few variants arrive this update further rounding out tier 1 options. Two new mobility options are available with the Bodai Roo torso and the Mountaineer pistol. The new torso can perform a rocket boosted leap on a 10 second cooldown and the new pistol fires a grappling projectile to quickly close the gap.

More light ammo weapons have also been added with a T3 version of the T4 BB03 Brawler and T1 and T2 wrist cannons armature. These new integrated weapon parts should help improve the accessibility of hybrid melee builds.

Some adjustments to parrying mechanics have also been made to improve its accessibility and effectiveness in melee. Melee damage during staggers will now reset the duration of the stagger extending it by up to 3 seconds. Enemies will also react to parries with a slight delay, making an early block a little more forgiving.

2.3.0

Features

Added added the BK01 and BK02 Bodai Roo, a T1 and T2 Bodai variant with a jump pack.

Added the RB01 Derby, a T1 variant of the now renamed RB02 Derby.

Added the GR01 Mountaineer, a T1 grapple pistol.

Added the SS01 Sawblade, a T1 chain sword that can be wielded in one or two hands.

Added the CF01 and CF02 Greatsword, a T1 and T2 two-handed sword where the T1 version can be upgraded into the T2 version.

Added the BR01 and BR02 Backup, a T1 and T2 armature with a wrist mounted cannon that fires light ammunition.

Added the CS04 Shreddmore, a T3 two handed chain sword.

Added the BB02 Brawler, a T3 version of the T4 BB03 Brawler, a durable torso with ventral cannons and the ability to deal damage when colliding with targets.

Added the HC02 Hailstorm, a T2 version of the tier 1 HC01 Hailstorm, a fast firing pistol.

Duplicated the Bodai variants across tiers. Only the T2 variants can receive shoulder joints.

Added upgrade paths for Bodai parts that allow both back modifications and shoulder modifications.

Melee damage while staggered can now extend a stagger by up to 3 additional seconds with each hit reseting the duration.

Enemy Granvirs will only perceive and adjust attack patterns to react to a block or parry after it has been active for 0.25 seconds.

Added damage feedback to the top of the screen. A white flash indicates mostly armor damage. An orange flash indicates mostly hull damage. A red flash indicates vital damage.

Balance