- Fix intermittent freezing and audio loss.
- Use only one shade of blue to depict part selections in the editor to avoid confusion about what is selected.
- Do not change the default pivot point of copied sub-assemblies to the last hovered-over part when holding ctrl as that behaviour was undocumented and confusing.
- Simplify the copy-paste manual section.
- Update Unity version for security patch.
- Update FMOD and Rewired middleware.
- French and Chinese translation fixes.
Patch v202510251620
