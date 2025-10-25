 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20538790 Edited 25 October 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix intermittent freezing and audio loss.
  • Use only one shade of blue to depict part selections in the editor to avoid confusion about what is selected.
  • Do not change the default pivot point of copied sub-assemblies to the last hovered-over part when holding ctrl as that behaviour was undocumented and confusing.
  • Simplify the copy-paste manual section.
  • Update Unity version for security patch.
  • Update FMOD and Rewired middleware.
  • French and Chinese translation fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1532201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link