Hey everyone 👻

Bside has officially entered Early Access!

Bside has always been a community-driven project. In the Demo stage, we laid the foundation for Biibits including their looks, personalities, memories, and a few companion features. Starting from the Early Access version, we’ll keep expanding co-experiences between Biibits and introduce even more ways & platforms to play! Early Access might last for quite a while, as the world of Biibits will keep evolving, and we hope to make it richer together with all of you in the community.

With this update, we’re introducing a new in-game currency Diamonds, used to unlock premium outfits and items. Coins remain your go-to currency for standard customization options.

Other updates include:

🎃 A large batch of new Halloween outfits (including three premium outfit sets )

💬 Chat and social experience improvements: smoother messaging, fixed bugs, and better interactions

Thank you for being part of our journey so far. If you'd like, come join our Discord to share your thoughts, report bugs, and show off your best Halloween looks!

Bside Dev Team