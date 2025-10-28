 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Hollow Knight Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals 911 Operator
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20538777 Edited 28 October 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone 👻

Bside has officially entered Early Access!

Bside has always been a community-driven project. In the Demo stage, we laid the foundation for Biibits including their looks, personalities, memories, and a few companion features. Starting from the Early Access version, we’ll keep expanding co-experiences between Biibits and introduce even more ways & platforms to play! Early Access might last for quite a while, as the world of Biibits will keep evolving, and we hope to make it richer together with all of you in the community.

With this update, we’re introducing a new in-game currency Diamonds, used to unlock premium outfits and items. Coins remain your go-to currency for standard customization options.

Other updates include:

  • 🎃 A large batch of new Halloween outfits (including three premium outfit sets)

  • 💬 Chat and social experience improvements: smoother messaging, fixed bugs, and better interactions

Thank you for being part of our journey so far. If you'd like, come join our Discord to share your thoughts, report bugs, and show off your best Halloween looks!

Bside Dev Team

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link