Hi, players.



This update adds 12 new languages and introduces a range of gameplay improvements.

Enemy Reset on Death

When the player dies, all enemies now return to their original positions.

This change was made because facing a clustered group of enemies immediately after respawning created a poor gameplay experience.

Adjusted Enemy Awareness

Enemies’ field of view has been reduced, and the time they remember the player has also been shortened.

Improved Sanity Visibility

Previously, it was unclear what caused sanity loss.

A new UI indicator has been added at the top of the screen to display the number of enemies currently aware of the player, making sanity-related effects easier to understand.

Fixed Axe Hit Detection Bug

Resolved an issue where axe attacks sometimes failed to register properly on enemies.