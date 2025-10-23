 Skip to content
Major 23 October 2025 Build 20538748 Edited 25 October 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi, players.

This update adds 12 new languages and introduces a range of gameplay improvements.

Localization

  • 12-language localization support
    Supported languages: Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Czech, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Ukrainian.

Gameplay

  • Enemy Reset on Death
    When the player dies, all enemies now return to their original positions.
    This change was made because facing a clustered group of enemies immediately after respawning created a poor gameplay experience.

  • Adjusted Enemy Awareness
    Enemies’ field of view has been reduced, and the time they remember the player has also been shortened.

  • Improved Sanity Visibility
    Previously, it was unclear what caused sanity loss.
    A new UI indicator has been added at the top of the screen to display the number of enemies currently aware of the player, making sanity-related effects easier to understand.

  • Fixed Axe Hit Detection Bug
    Resolved an issue where axe attacks sometimes failed to register properly on enemies.

  • Mannequin Behavior Update
    Mannequins will still not chase the player while in the Calm state, but they can now attack during this state.

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed various minor bugs and UI issues.

Thank you,
Harkee

