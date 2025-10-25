Happy 1 Year Anniversary!

It has been 1 year since Mech Shuffle launched! Patch 2.10 brings new units to pilot, new weapons to test, Start-of-Match fortification, and a celebratory card back to collect. We’ve also squashed a few bugs, made some quality-of-life improvements, and adjusted the price to make it even more affordable.

Price Change

We have lowered the price of Mech Shuffle to make it more affordable for everyone.

New Unit: Light VTOL

The OPIFEX Light VTOL is a compact scouting unit. It prefers firing from cover and keeping out of reach of melee attacks. Mounting Light Missile Launchers and twin Light EECs, this unit is excellent at hit and fade tactics.

New Unit: Heavy Tank

The ARMICUST Heavy Tank is a mobile fortress, with impenetrable armour plating and arrays of light weaponry. Specialized in swamping defenses with small arms fire, the ARMICUST prefers to ambush and overwhelm opposition.

New Weapons

These new lighter weapons fill a unique combat role. While white damage tokens are easily blocked, a critical mass of tokens can overwhelm even the most heavily defended unit. When paired with heavy weapons, they can become almost unstoppable.

And More!

You can find the full patch notes below. If you want to support the game, a Steam review helps a ton- and if you have feedback or suggestions, drop them in the Steam discussion board. I read all of them!

Patch Notes