Happy 1 Year Anniversary!
It has been 1 year since Mech Shuffle launched! Patch 2.10 brings new units to pilot, new weapons to test, Start-of-Match fortification, and a celebratory card back to collect. We’ve also squashed a few bugs, made some quality-of-life improvements, and adjusted the price to make it even more affordable.
Price Change
We have lowered the price of Mech Shuffle to make it more affordable for everyone.
New Unit: Light VTOL
The OPIFEX Light VTOL is a compact scouting unit. It prefers firing from cover and keeping out of reach of melee attacks. Mounting Light Missile Launchers and twin Light EECs, this unit is excellent at hit and fade tactics.
New Unit: Heavy Tank
The ARMICUST Heavy Tank is a mobile fortress, with impenetrable armour plating and arrays of light weaponry. Specialized in swamping defenses with small arms fire, the ARMICUST prefers to ambush and overwhelm opposition.
New Weapons
These new lighter weapons fill a unique combat role. While white damage tokens are easily blocked, a critical mass of tokens can overwhelm even the most heavily defended unit. When paired with heavy weapons, they can become almost unstoppable.
And More!
You can find the full patch notes below. If you want to support the game, a Steam review helps a ton- and if you have feedback or suggestions, drop them in the Steam discussion board. I read all of them!
Patch Notes
New Game Mode: Online 1v1 (use join codes to challenge your friends)
New Unit: OPIFEX Light VTOL – unlock by defeating an OPIFEX
New Unit: ARMICUST Heavy Tank – unlock by defeating an ARMICUST
New Cards: Out of Reach, Light Missiles, Light VTOL: Advance Scout, VTOL Pilot, Infantry Machine Gun, Tank Pilot, Heavy Tank: Stability
New Perk: Exploit Fault
Mechs now gain Fortification at match start based on size (+0 for light, +3 for assault)
New Achievement: Air Superiority - defeat Baron Heremod with the OPIFEX VTOL unit
New Anniversary Card Back
Multiplayer Matches now use Card Backs
Improved New Player Experience: Gradual introduction to new Mechs, Pilots, Tokens, Rewards
Added DELETE GAME DATA button in settings menu
Hard Mode now unlocks when you defeat Baron Heremod for the first time
Fixed Bug: Token outlines now always face the correct direction
Fixed Bug: Syncing issue for Ranked Play matches
