Greetings, Brewmasters!
We've been hard at work brewing up a major update based on your feedback. This patch focuses heavily on audio improvements, UI polish, and game balance tweaks to make your coffee empire experience smoother than ever!
Major Audio System Overhaul
We completely rebuilt our audio system from the ground up! No more jarring sound overlaps or music tracks fighting for dominance.
What's New:
Smooth Music Transitions - Background music, Rush Hour, and Boss Fight tracks now seamlessly cross-fade instead of layering on top of each other
Spatial Audio - Units now have positional audio based on their location in your station
Better Audio Mixing - Added high-pass filters and dedicated audio buses for cleaner sound
Instant Audio Settings - Volume sliders now apply changes immediately (no more needing to restart!)
Enhanced Consonance System - Replaced the old Circle of Fifths system for more harmonious, pleasant background audio
Expanded Soundtrack - Added 8 new music tracks across all game phases
Prestige Shop & Balance
VIP Level Progression Rebalanced:
Unit costs scaled significantly higher (8M -> 21M) to account for coffee income from earlier deck unlocks
VIP progression now feels more rewarding and appropriately paced
Boss & Fighter Balance:
Fighter damage now scales with prestige: +1.5% bonus per prestige level
Boss health scaling reduced for smoother difficulty curves (+1.0% per prestige instead of higher rates)
Fixed prestige scaling calculations affecting both boss health and fighter damage
UI Fixes:
Fixed variable display formatting in Prestige Shop
Unit count displays properly update after purchasing prestige upgrades (I see you, no more 5/3 weirdness!)
Max unit count tooltips now correctly display prestige upgrade bonuses when reloading
Localization Improvements
Easier Language Selection:
Language switcher moved to the top-right flag UI (no more buried menus!)
Added all missing flag icons following consistent naming convention
Fixed translation system to refresh UI elements immediately when switching languages
Top bar and social icons now update properly with selected language
Tested all supported languages to ensure error-free loading
New Statistics Screen
Track your coffee empire's performance with the new Statistics Screen! View detailed production breakdowns and bonuses by unit type to optimize your brewing strategy.
UI & UX Polish
Main Menu now properly grabs focus on the first button for better controller/keyboard navigation
Discord notification indicator changed from square to a cleaner red circle
Fixed various tooltip display issues throughout the game
Technical Improvements
Removed legacy audio code (old system references cleaned up)
Optimized audio manager architecture for better performance
Added dedicated ambient chatter audio bus with filtering
Ensured only one music track plays at any given time (no more audio chaos!)
Thank you for your continued support and feedback! We're constantly brewing up improvements to make Starbrew Station the best idle coffee tycoon experience possible.
Stay caffeinated,
Boden & The Starbrew Station Dev Team
Got feedback or found a bug? Join our Discord or post in the discussions!
