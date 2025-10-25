Greetings, Brewmasters!

We've been hard at work brewing up a major update based on your feedback. This patch focuses heavily on audio improvements, UI polish, and game balance tweaks to make your coffee empire experience smoother than ever!

Major Audio System Overhaul

We completely rebuilt our audio system from the ground up! No more jarring sound overlaps or music tracks fighting for dominance.

What's New:

Smooth Music Transitions - Background music, Rush Hour, and Boss Fight tracks now seamlessly cross-fade instead of layering on top of each other

Spatial Audio - Units now have positional audio based on their location in your station

Better Audio Mixing - Added high-pass filters and dedicated audio buses for cleaner sound

Instant Audio Settings - Volume sliders now apply changes immediately (no more needing to restart!)

Enhanced Consonance System - Replaced the old Circle of Fifths system for more harmonious, pleasant background audio

Expanded Soundtrack - Added 8 new music tracks across all game phases

Prestige Shop & Balance

VIP Level Progression Rebalanced:

Unit costs scaled significantly higher (8M -> 21M) to account for coffee income from earlier deck unlocks

VIP progression now feels more rewarding and appropriately paced

Boss & Fighter Balance:

Fighter damage now scales with prestige: +1.5% bonus per prestige level

Boss health scaling reduced for smoother difficulty curves (+1.0% per prestige instead of higher rates)

Fixed prestige scaling calculations affecting both boss health and fighter damage

UI Fixes:

Fixed variable display formatting in Prestige Shop

Unit count displays properly update after purchasing prestige upgrades (I see you, no more 5/3 weirdness!)

Max unit count tooltips now correctly display prestige upgrade bonuses when reloading

Localization Improvements

Easier Language Selection:

Language switcher moved to the top-right flag UI (no more buried menus!)

Added all missing flag icons following consistent naming convention

Fixed translation system to refresh UI elements immediately when switching languages

Top bar and social icons now update properly with selected language

Tested all supported languages to ensure error-free loading

New Statistics Screen

Track your coffee empire's performance with the new Statistics Screen! View detailed production breakdowns and bonuses by unit type to optimize your brewing strategy.

UI & UX Polish

Main Menu now properly grabs focus on the first button for better controller/keyboard navigation

Discord notification indicator changed from square to a cleaner red circle

Fixed various tooltip display issues throughout the game

Technical Improvements

Removed legacy audio code (old system references cleaned up)

Optimized audio manager architecture for better performance

Added dedicated ambient chatter audio bus with filtering

Ensured only one music track plays at any given time (no more audio chaos!)

Thank you for your continued support and feedback! We're constantly brewing up improvements to make Starbrew Station the best idle coffee tycoon experience possible.

Stay caffeinated,

Boden & The Starbrew Station Dev Team

Got feedback or found a bug? Join our Discord or post in the discussions!