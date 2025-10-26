Patch Notes
New
Task List Clipboard
Added Animation When Becoming Burglar
Added Ability to Put Clipboard in Bag
Added Setting to Raise/Lower Clipboard
Added "Ghost Clipboard"
Ambush Cooldown Placement
Reduced friction with objects
Improved Several Ambush Animations
Improved Texture Consistency
Improved Object highlighters
Improved Hitboxes
Improved Room Lighting
Improved UI for menus
Join menu / Host menu
General settings menu
Keybinds menu
Lobby menu
In-game Pause menu, Scoreboard, & Round/Match end menu
Button and text readability
UI layout
Button SFX
New Social Media link buttons
Doors!
