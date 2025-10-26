 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet? Escape From Duckov Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 26 October 2025 Build 20538536 Edited 26 October 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

New

  1. Task List Clipboard

    • Added Animation When Becoming Burglar

    • Added Ability to Put Clipboard in Bag

    • Added Setting to Raise/Lower Clipboard

    • Added "Ghost Clipboard"

  2. Ambush Cooldown Placement

  3. Reduced friction with objects

  4. Improved Several Ambush Animations

  5. Improved Texture Consistency

  6. Improved Object highlighters

  7. Improved Hitboxes

  8. Improved Room Lighting

  9. Improved UI for menus

    • Join menu / Host menu

    • General settings menu

    • Keybinds menu

    • Lobby menu

    • In-game Pause menu, Scoreboard, & Round/Match end menu

    • Button and text readability

    • UI layout

    • Button SFX

  10. New Social Media link buttons

  11. Doors!

Patch Trailer

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1999851
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1999852
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link