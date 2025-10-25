New updates are in! Things are starting to feel more polished
Tutorial stage completely overhauled with new areas!
Reload bar will now fade away faster when reloading
Course Preview will now default to the last unlocked course in the selected world
Reduced loading time on tutorial stage
Fixed coyote jumping which had been broken for a while and nobody noticed:
-Jump timing should be more forgiving now!
-Holding grab tricks too long before landing will cause a beef as it should.
Fixed stunts registering as landed after recovering from a beef
Fixed certain stunts moving the player into unrecoverable positions in the air resulting in guaranteed beefs
Spread reduced on shotgun shells for more reliable hits at moderate distances
Fixed grab stunts not registering on joypad
Various fixes and tweaks among the world 0 courses.
Changed files in this update