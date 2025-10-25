 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20538504 Edited 25 October 2025 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New updates are in! Things are starting to feel more polished

  • Tutorial stage completely overhauled with new areas!

  • Reload bar will now fade away faster when reloading

  • Course Preview will now default to the last unlocked course in the selected world

  • Reduced loading time on tutorial stage

  • Fixed coyote jumping which had been broken for a while and nobody noticed:

    -Jump timing should be more forgiving now!

    -Holding grab tricks too long before landing will cause a beef as it should.

  • Fixed stunts registering as landed after recovering from a beef

  • Fixed certain stunts moving the player into unrecoverable positions in the air resulting in guaranteed beefs

  • Spread reduced on shotgun shells for more reliable hits at moderate distances

  • Fixed grab stunts not registering on joypad

  • Various fixes and tweaks among the world 0 courses.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3906321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link