Major 25 October 2025 Build 20538449 Edited 25 October 2025 – 04:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You can now extend runs because marbles now add and subtract time to your run!

-Blue combo +1 second
-Gold Marble +2 seconds
-Red Marble -3 seconds
-New Gamble Marble +3 Seconds +100 Points or -5 seconds -50 Points


HAPPY MASHING!

