You can now extend runs because marbles now add and subtract time to your run!
-Blue combo +1 second
-Gold Marble +2 seconds
-Red Marble -3 seconds
-New Gamble Marble +3 Seconds +100 Points or -5 seconds -50 Points
HAPPY MASHING!
Time Update
Update notes via Steam Community
You can now extend runs because marbles now add and subtract time to your run!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update