



🔊 Additions

Voice Recognition (Experimental): Survivors can now issue voice commands through their microphone. Try saying “Hi” , “Follow me” or “Help” and your character will respond in-game with matching voice lines.

Tweaked third-person camera field of view for better spatial awareness and smoother game-play.

Adjusted Shadow Mask’s ability for improved balance and responsiveness.

Fixed indoor camera alignment issues.

Added new movement animations for the first-person camera.

Synced standard items: Other players can now see your standard equipped item.

Fixed a bug causing blood particles not to appear when hit.

Improved Gamepad sensitivity responsiveness at low values.

Fixed an issue where ally names didn’t appear when nearby.