 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20538390 Edited 25 October 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hunters and Survivors, thank you for all your early feedback and reports during launch week!



🔊 Additions

  • Voice Recognition (Experimental): Survivors can now issue voice commands through their microphone.
    Try saying “Hi”, “Follow me” or “Help” and your character will respond in-game with matching voice lines.

⚙️ Updates

  • Adjusted Shadow Mask’s ability for improved balance and responsiveness.

  • Tweaked third-person camera field of view for better spatial awareness and smoother game-play.

🩹 Fixes

  • Fixed indoor camera alignment issues.

  • Added new movement animations for the first-person camera.

  • Synced standard items: Other players can now see your standard equipped item.

  • Fixed a bug causing blood particles not to appear when hit.

  • Improved Gamepad sensitivity responsiveness at low values.

  • Fixed an issue where ally names didn’t appear when nearby.

  • Disabled Hunter Inverse Kinematics during executions to prevent animation glitches.

    You can also join our Discord to share feedback or report bugs!

    Discord

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2472822
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link