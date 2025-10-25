Hunters and Survivors, thank you for all your early feedback and reports during launch week!
🔊 Additions
Voice Recognition (Experimental): Survivors can now issue voice commands through their microphone.
Try saying “Hi”, “Follow me” or “Help” and your character will respond in-game with matching voice lines.
⚙️ Updates
Adjusted Shadow Mask’s ability for improved balance and responsiveness.
Tweaked third-person camera field of view for better spatial awareness and smoother game-play.
🩹 Fixes
Fixed indoor camera alignment issues.
Added new movement animations for the first-person camera.
Synced standard items: Other players can now see your standard equipped item.
Fixed a bug causing blood particles not to appear when hit.
Improved Gamepad sensitivity responsiveness at low values.
Fixed an issue where ally names didn’t appear when nearby.
Disabled Hunter Inverse Kinematics during executions to prevent animation glitches.
