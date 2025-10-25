Updates
- Added the degrees Celsius symbol on the Thermometer screen.
- Added an “You’ve Arrived” message when the ship finishes its landing sequence to help guide new players on what steps to take next.
- Made the Hollow Manor bathroom easier to find and more intuitive to navigate.
- The Ghost Investigation Journal should now work with Controller.
- The Ghost Investigation Computer should now work with Controller.
- Reworked EMF spawn times from interactions to persist longer, especially when players have a ghost that only interacts when players aren’t in the house.
- Adjusted Mannequin locations to be located primarily in rooms rather than open areas where evidence is not found. This will help make the objective for speaking to mannequins more intuitive to prevent players from speaking to aesthetically placed mannequins rather than reactive ones.
- Updated the description of new haunted house plush to say: “Somewhere in Sketchy's Haunted Graveyard”.
- The Wraith Scythe can now be stored into storage boxes.
FIXED
- Fixed an issue where Georgie was not immediately unshrinking players after killing a player and ending the hunt.
- Fixed an issue where Entities were killing players from vertical distances such as when they are directly above a player (first floor) in the basement.
- Fixed an issue where Entities were killing players through a wall assuming the player was close enough to the wall to be grabbed.
- Fixed an issue where the Toilet mimic sound was being heard by all players on the map.
- Fixed an issue where the Pumpkin Halloween cookie could be blocked by wooden boards if you get basement.
- Fixed an issue where the Doll Jack in the Box could spawn in the attic if blocked off or in the basement if blocked off.
- Fixed an issue where Doppelgangers were not copying the new Halloween Skins.
- Fixed an issue where the Thermometer was inconsistently detecting cold temps when the Daily Info was set to Cold Weather.
- Fixed an issue where the Ouija Board was not resetting the Planchette to its correct initial position after spelling out a word.
Changed files in this update