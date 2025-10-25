 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20538352 Edited 25 October 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Friends, v 1.0.31 is here:

  • Movement increased: Units can now move multiple hexes per turn (not limited to one)

  • Pathfinding + LOS improvements: Enhanced navigation and line-of-sight calculations

  • Extended camera options: Added dynamic camera, follow mode & Combat zoom

  • Splash damage & incendiary splash damage: New area-of-effect damage types implemented

  • Exploding fuel barrels: Now deal splash damage on detonation

  • AI & gameplay tweaks: Various balance and behavior refinements

  • End Turn Fast 2x: Can be Accelerated

  • Unit selection pulsating: Visual feedback for selected units

  • Objectives visible in level select map: Mission goals now displayed on the map screen

  • Change game resolution option: Added in-game resolution settings

Cheers!

