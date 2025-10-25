Friends, v 1.0.31 is here:
Movement increased: Units can now move multiple hexes per turn (not limited to one)
Pathfinding + LOS improvements: Enhanced navigation and line-of-sight calculations
Extended camera options: Added dynamic camera, follow mode & Combat zoom
Splash damage & incendiary splash damage: New area-of-effect damage types implemented
Exploding fuel barrels: Now deal splash damage on detonation
AI & gameplay tweaks: Various balance and behavior refinements
End Turn Fast 2x: Can be Accelerated
Unit selection pulsating: Visual feedback for selected units
Objectives visible in level select map: Mission goals now displayed on the map screen
Change game resolution option: Added in-game resolution settings
Cheers!
