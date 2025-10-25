Bug Fixes



- Fix ui labels not displaying proper texts, failing due to localization

- Fix broken Discord link (Mac only)

- Fix Matter persistence bug: now matter saves when stage completes instead of on every enemy kill

- Fix Mine Tower using incorrect texture

- Fix Mine being thrown and land upside down

- Reduce mass of decorative environment objects

- Move decorative environment objects to less intrusive positions in all levels



Features



- Add UI to modules in Shop to display affected tower

- Add new shop offer rule to prioritize selling modules for towers you have seen.