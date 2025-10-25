 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20538228
Bug Fixes

- Fix ui labels not displaying proper texts, failing due to localization
- Fix broken Discord link (Mac only)
- Fix Matter persistence bug: now matter saves when stage completes instead of on every enemy kill
- Fix Mine Tower using incorrect texture
- Fix Mine being thrown and land upside down
- Reduce mass of decorative environment objects
- Move decorative environment objects to less intrusive positions in all levels

Features

- Add UI to modules in Shop to display affected tower
- Add new shop offer rule to prioritize selling modules for towers you have seen.

