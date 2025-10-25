Coin Attributes are now displayed on the unit.

Adjusted the Cartridge Alarm Clock values to trigger based on probability.

Fixed a bug where switching from the Dice Bot to the Drawing Bot after disabling Rodents caused the max score multiplier to be 0.6.

Fixed an issue where achieving one successful guess followed by one failed guess would incorrectly unlock the Consecutive Guess Success achievement.

Fixed the +1 Coin text overlapping in the Slot Machine UI.

Fixed text overlap in the Result Screen when the seed name was too long.

Fixed an abnormal effect with the Cartridge: Knife.

Fixed an issue where using the Purple Enhancement Point “Spin Once” would also trigger the debuff “Pull the Lever 7 times, Counterattack Once” that should only activate in a critical state.