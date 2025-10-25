 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20538183
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added an animation skip function.

Optimizations

  • Adjusted the Cartridge Alarm Clock values to trigger based on probability.

  • Coin Attributes are now displayed on the unit.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where switching from the Dice Bot to the Drawing Bot after disabling Rodents caused the max score multiplier to be 0.6.

  • Fixed an issue where achieving one successful guess followed by one failed guess would incorrectly unlock the Consecutive Guess Success achievement.

  • Fixed the +1 Coin text overlapping in the Slot Machine UI.

  • Fixed text overlap in the Result Screen when the seed name was too long.

  • Fixed an abnormal effect with the Cartridge: Knife.

  • Fixed an issue where using the Purple Enhancement Point “Spin Once” would also trigger the debuff “Pull the Lever 7 times, Counterattack Once” that should only activate in a critical state.

  • Fixed an issue where having both the Guitar and Wreath equipped caused two units to spawn when selling one unit on the field.

