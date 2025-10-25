 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20538135 Edited 25 October 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone for all your kind words on the Fight of the Living Dead update! We've loved seeing all your excitement!

Before you get back into the ring to fight even more undead hordes we've got some quick fixes out now:

  • Fixed player being able to bypass Blood Door trigger

  • Fixed middle fingers staying turned on while Iron Fists are active

  • Bone collecting objective appears on the scroll sooner

  • Caestus feel improved by adding weight and reducing artificial force

  • Fixed unearned weapons sometimes appearing in the armory

  • Misc localization fixes

  • Caestus now scales along with player

  • Caestus can now be used to salute

  • Both Rokibe can be resurrected at the start of the new level

  • Pointy end of Crossbow now faces enemy during throw assist

  • Pointy end of Bolt now faces enemy during throw assist

  • Player cannot hold crossbow pump unless also holding main handle

  • Further increased crossbow pump's grabbable area to reduce missed grabs

  • Player can no longer walk out of bounds in armory side area

  • Skeletons can't be dazed and now turn evil if middle-fingered

