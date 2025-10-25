Thanks everyone for all your kind words on the Fight of the Living Dead update! We've loved seeing all your excitement!
Before you get back into the ring to fight even more undead hordes we've got some quick fixes out now:
Fixed player being able to bypass Blood Door trigger
Fixed middle fingers staying turned on while Iron Fists are active
Bone collecting objective appears on the scroll sooner
Caestus feel improved by adding weight and reducing artificial force
Fixed unearned weapons sometimes appearing in the armory
Misc localization fixes
Caestus now scales along with player
Caestus can now be used to salute
Both Rokibe can be resurrected at the start of the new level
Pointy end of Crossbow now faces enemy during throw assist
Pointy end of Bolt now faces enemy during throw assist
Player cannot hold crossbow pump unless also holding main handle
Further increased crossbow pump's grabbable area to reduce missed grabs
Player can no longer walk out of bounds in armory side area
Skeletons can't be dazed and now turn evil if middle-fingered
Changed files in this update