Just a super quick release this week. Purely focused on back-end systems and bug fixes. Changelog below. See y'all next week!
Peace,
Anton
TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:
- Right click H3 in Steam
- Go to Properties
- Click Betas
- Click The Dropdown
- Select Experimental1!
Full Changelog - Update 120 - Experimental 2
Changes:
- The back-end loading system for Vault Files has been replaced. Note that nothing should change-user side for this. Just let us known if the game isn’t seeing any of your Vault files now.
- While playing Take & Hold, the ‘Return to MainMenu’ button on the wrist menu is now set to “Return to Lobby’ and takes you back to the Take & Hold Lobby instead.
- Matchbox can now be harnessed.
Fixed:
- Fixed issue in modded maps where sometimes not enough attack points existed for Sosigs causing the level to error. Sosig spawning is clamped now.
- Correctly made Sosigs set to Ignore the Need for weapons no longer pick up items in the Equipment Scan Cycle
- Fixed Take & Hold Magazine upgrade display
- Fixed a prior Quickbelt rotation fix breaking left handed mode for them
API Notes:
- FVRScene Settings contains 3 new public parameters. They allow you to override the ‘Return to Main Menu’ button of the Wrist menu to have a custom ‘route’ back upward. This is used in Take & Hold, but could (for mod makers) be used for taking you back out to the ‘lobby’ scene of your game mode.
Notes To Modders:
- Atlas has now been fixed to load custom levels with this version. I changed two methods which broke a patch Nathan had written to fix my terrible code. That fix has been integrated into the game thus making Nathan’s patch unnecessary, thus fixing this bug. Everything say ‘thankyou’ to Nathan.
Changed depots in experimental branch