Hello everyone, Here's the update and bug fix report for today:

Bug fixes:

1.The issue where item damage bonuses were not taking effect.(item damage bonuses were mistakenly configured in the table and were previously affected by healing bonuses instead)

2.The problem of mismatch resistance in rapid bandaging effect .

3.The problem that the source of the buff effect for the "Nameless Little Flower" entry is empty.

4.Fix the abnormal errors and omissions in the negative environmental experience of the immune system and the environment.

Balance adjustment:

1.The bonus damage from props has increased from 8% to 10%.

Optimization:

1.Description of the gain increase and decrease in the synchronization part (the actual effect has not been modified)

In addition, if you encounter any difficult problems in the game, please check this announcement!