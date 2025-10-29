Greetings, Survivors!

CHANGELOG:

Reduced the chance to hit a Raider inside a Hideout when shooting at a Hideout from 10% to 3%.



Improved the visibility of Area Select during winter.



Fixed a bug with Barbed Wire becoming completely destroyed, instead of having a repairable state.



Fixed a bug with FPS drop in the middle of selecting an area for planting trees.



Fixed a bug with trees being available for planting on farms.



Fixed issue with incorrect emblem material after loading a game.



Introduced another set of stability updates aimed at reducing the number of crashes.



Reducing the crashes and application freezes is the main focus of this update. We have also reduced the pierceability of Hideout buildings to avoid situations where players killed all the Raiders in the building before destroying the building itself. 🛠️Best regards,Jutsu Games Team