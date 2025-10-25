 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Deadlock Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20537702 Edited 25 October 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimizations:

  • Merged Country Selection scene with Game scene (now it's much more seamless).

  • Replaced Main Menu real-time rendering with a pre-rendered background video to decrease lag and battery life strain on laptop devices.

  • General optimizations were made with how tiles are handled to decrease load times.

Added Tile Density Modes:

  1. Low (~7,000 tiles, 8192x4096 tile index map; 4096x2048 terrain map and ocean map).

  2. Medium (~22,000 tiles, 8192x4096 tile index map, terrain map, and ocean map).

  3. High (~42,000 tiles, 16384x8192 tile index map, terrain map, and ocean map).

    The Low tile density mode does not use a 4096x2048 tile index map because that would make tiles too low-resolution (my budget laptop can run this mode at 720p resolution, so I don't think further downgrading is necessary). I can add another mode (Very Low) in the future.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bugs that appeared after returning to main menu and starting a new game (e.g. units getting permanently assigned on frontlines).

  • Fixed Zoom and Orbit Settings not properly updating values.

  • Fixed the issue with the window flickering upon scene change.

QoL Changes:

  • Added Language Selection button in Main Menu (top-left Globe icon). Language Selection scene no longer appears on application start if language is already set.

  • Added Pathfinding Threads Slider (1 to 50 threads) to Graphics Menu. Adjust this to make the game go faster (at the cost of higher CPU/GPU load per frame) since pathfinding is the bottleneck for game tick speed at Game Speed 10 (I haven't changed the A* pathfinding algorithm yet; so there's room for further optimization).

  • Main Menu is easier to navigate now.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3867101
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3867102
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3867103
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link