 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Deadlock Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20537676 Edited 25 October 2025 – 02:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This quick follow-up patch includes a few important crash fixes, some late-game polish, and a potential solution for a rare softlock during the final boss.

Thanks for your patience — and to everyone who’s been sending in bug reports and feedback!

For full details on the earlier update, check out the v1.0.1 Patch Notes.

Patch Notes - v1.0.2.18

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when dash attacks triggered healing effects.

  • Fixed a crash that could occur if an enemy exploded after the player died.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the Courage Plate to charge (and make a new Moon power available) when it shouldn’t.

  • Fixed a visual glitch affecting the Courage Plate in the late game.

  • Improved the visuals for a story moment in the late game.

  • Implemented a potential fix for a rare softlock during the final boss. The issue couldn’t be reliably reproduced, but we made adjustments to underlying logic that may have been responsible. Fingers crossed this clears it up!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2353101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link