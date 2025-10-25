Hey everyone!
This quick follow-up patch includes a few important crash fixes, some late-game polish, and a potential solution for a rare softlock during the final boss.
Thanks for your patience — and to everyone who’s been sending in bug reports and feedback!
For full details on the earlier update, check out the v1.0.1 Patch Notes.
Patch Notes - v1.0.2.18
Fixed a crash that could occur when dash attacks triggered healing effects.
Fixed a crash that could occur if an enemy exploded after the player died.
Fixed a bug that could cause the Courage Plate to charge (and make a new Moon power available) when it shouldn’t.
Fixed a visual glitch affecting the Courage Plate in the late game.
Improved the visuals for a story moment in the late game.
Implemented a potential fix for a rare softlock during the final boss. The issue couldn’t be reliably reproduced, but we made adjustments to underlying logic that may have been responsible. Fingers crossed this clears it up!
